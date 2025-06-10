Fierce Biotech Week brings together the leaders shaping the future of biotech to tackle the industry’s most urgent challenges, from funding and partnerships to clinical development and commercialization.
Join the people driving decisions, building partnerships, and advancing pipelines, and walk away with the insights and connections you need to move your business forward.
What’s Next: Innovation, Investment, Impact
In a market defined by capital discipline, regulatory scrutiny, and scientific risk, clarity matters.
Progress now depends on disciplined innovation, strategic investment, and measurable impact.
Fierce Biotech Week brings leaders across R&D, Clinical & TMF, BD&L, and PR & Communications together to align strategy and decide what moves forward.
These are the conversations shaping the industry right now.
Real discussions on investment strategy, regulatory pressure, and pipeline prioritization happening at Fierce Biotech Week.
The Leaders Behind the Industry’s Next Decisions
John Maraganore, PhD
Founding and Co-CEO,
Corsera Health, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals; CEO and Principal, JMM Innovations
Manisha Desai
Senior Vice President, Product Development, Product Development & Supply
Bristol Myers Squibb
Inside Fierce Biotech Week:
The Drug
Development Lifecycle,
Under One Roof
Where decision-makers align.
Drug Development
Advance pipelines in a capital-disciplined market. Explore modality convergence, AI integration, manufacturing readiness, and portfolio strategy.
Clinical & TMF
Drive operational excellence under regulatory pressure. Navigate global divergence, inspection readiness, and execution risk.
BD&L
Structure smarter partnerships and evaluate pipeline value in a constrained capital environment.
PR & Communications
Align corporate narrative with science, milestones, and market volatility to protect valuation and reputation.
Be in the Room Where Decisions Are Made
Fierce Biotech Week attracts senior leaders across biotech and pharma, including:
C-suite executives and founders
Heads of R&D and Drug Development
Clinical & TMF leadership
BD&L and corporate strategy teams
PR & Communications executives
Strategic outsourcing partners
This is not a spectator audience. It’s a room of decision-makers.
THE FIERCE DIFFERENCe
Curated Connections - Thoughtfully designed networking for meaningful business relationships.
Content That Matters - Real industry challenges. Actionable insights. Substance over hype.
Dealmaking by Design - 1:1 meetings, curated networking, and connections built for business.