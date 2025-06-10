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Fierce Biotech Week brings together the leaders shaping the future of biotech to tackle the industry’s most urgent challenges, from funding and partnerships to clinical development and commercialization.

Join the people driving decisions, building partnerships, and advancing pipelines, and walk away with the insights and connections you need to move your business forward.

SECURE YOUR SPOT

What’s Next: Innovation, Investment, Impact


In a market defined by capital discipline, regulatory scrutiny, and scientific risk, clarity matters.
 

Progress now depends on disciplined innovation, strategic investment, and measurable impact.

Fierce Biotech Week brings leaders across R&D, Clinical & TMF, BD&L, and PR & Communications together to align strategy and decide what moves forward.

EXPLORE THE 2026 AGENDA

These are the conversations shaping the industry right now.

Real discussions on investment strategy, regulatory pressure, and pipeline prioritization happening at Fierce Biotech Week.

The Leaders Behind the Industry’s Next Decisions

John Maraganore, PhD

John Maraganore, PhD

Founding and Co-CEO,

Corsera Health, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals; CEO and Principal, JMM Innovations
Christopher Arendt

Christopher Arendt

Chief Science Officer, Head of Research

Takeda
Manisha Desai

Manisha Desai

Senior Vice President, Product Development, Product Development & Supply

Bristol Myers Squibb
Nicole Glazer

Nicole Glazer

Senior Vice President, R&D Data, Digital, and Technology

Takeda
Christelle Huguet

Christelle Huguet

Executive Vice President, Head of R&D

Ipsen
Abbas Kazimi

Abbas Kazimi

Chief Executive Officer

Nimbus Therapeutics

Brian Alexander, MD, MPH

Brian Alexander, MD, MPH

CEO

Valo Health
Kleem Chaudhary

Kleem Chaudhary

Chief Executive Officer

Hyku Biosciences
Kristen Fortney, PhD

Kristen Fortney, PhD

Co-Founder & CEO

BioAge Labs

Moitreyee Chatterjee-Kishore

Moitreyee Chatterjee-Kishore

Head of Oncology Development

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Jamie Harrop

Jamie Harrop

Vice President Clinical Operations

Beam Therapeutics
Kevin Anderson

Kevin Anderson

Former Sr. Director, Clinical Operations, Therapeutics
Echo Hindle-Yang

Echo Hindle-Yang

Founder and Chief Executive Officer

MSQ Ventures
Kelly Gold

Kelly Gold

CFO

CAMP4 Therapeutics
Tori Fort

Tori Fort

SVP, Corporate Strategy and Corporate Affairs

Ovid Therapeutics
SEE WHO'S TAKING THE STAGE

Inside Fierce Biotech Week:

300+
Companies Already Registered
70%
Director Level & Above
100+
Biotech CEOs & Founders
15+
Top Global Pharma Companies

The Drug 
Development Lifecycle,

Under One Roof

Where decision-makers align.

a

Drug Development

Advance pipelines in a capital-disciplined market. Explore modality convergence, AI integration, manufacturing readiness, and portfolio strategy. 

a

Clinical & TMF

Drive operational excellence under regulatory pressure. Navigate global divergence, inspection readiness, and execution risk.

a

BD&L

Structure smarter partnerships and evaluate pipeline value in a constrained capital environment.

a

PR & Communications

Align corporate narrative with science, milestones, and market volatility to protect valuation and reputation.

FBW Homepage Personas
Fierce Biotech Week

Be in the Room Where Decisions Are Made

Fierce Biotech Week attracts senior leaders across biotech and pharma, including:

  • C-suite executives and founders

  • Heads of R&D and Drug Development

  • Clinical & TMF leadership

  • BD&L and corporate strategy teams

  • PR & Communications executives

  • Strategic outsourcing partners

This is not a spectator audience. It’s a room of decision-makers.

SEE PARTICIPATING COMPANIES

THE FIERCE DIFFERENCe


Curated Connections - Thoughtfully designed networking for meaningful business relationships.
Content That Matters - Real industry challenges. Actionable insights. Substance over hype.
Dealmaking by Design - 1:1 meetings, curated networking, and connections built for business.

REGISTER TODAY