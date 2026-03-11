Fierce Outsourcing Awards

Who Should Enter?

Eligible applicants include companies that partner with pharma and biotech to advance drug development, including but not limited to:

Clinical trial management

Drug development strategy

Data management and analytics

Regulatory support and submissions

Patient recruitment and retention

Decentralized or hybrid trial models

Sponsor partnerships and service delivery

Innovative technologies supporting research execution

If you’ve delivered measurable impact, solved complex challenges, or set new standards in partnership, performance, or innovation—this program is for you.