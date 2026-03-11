Fierce Outsourcing Awards

Visibility, Industry recognition, Winner and Finalist branding

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Mar 12
Submissions Deadline
 
Apr 7
Finalists Announced
 
Apr 14
Winners Announced
 
May 13
Winners Celebrated LIVE at Fierce Biotech Week

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Awards Overview 2026 Winners 2026 Judges FAQs Join the mailing list

2026 Fierce Outsourcing Awards

Honoring the Partners Powering Drug Development

The Fierce Outsourcing Awards (formerly the Fierce CRO Awards) recognize the companies and teams that make modern drug development possible. From discovery through commercialization, outsourcing partners play a critical role in helping pharma and biotech companies move faster, manage risk, and bring innovative therapies to patients.

This awards program celebrates excellence, innovation, and impact across the outsourced drug development ecosystem—honoring the organizations that deliver scientific rigor, operational excellence, and trusted partnership at every stage of the pipeline.

Applicants may include any outsourcing partner supporting pharma and biotech companies, including CROs, CDMOs, technology providers, data and analytics firms, clinical services organizations, and specialized development partners. 

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Who Should Enter?

Eligible applicants include companies that partner with pharma and biotech to advance drug development, including but not limited to: 

  • Clinical trial management
  • Drug development strategy
  • Data management and analytics
  • Regulatory support and submissions
  • Patient recruitment and retention
  • Decentralized or hybrid trial models
  • Sponsor partnerships and service delivery
  • Innovative technologies supporting research execution

If you’ve delivered measurable impact, solved complex challenges, or set new standards in partnership, performance, or innovation—this program is for you.

Entry Categories

Recognizing the best companies and teams with 8 different award categories.

  • AI & Advanced Analytics
  • Clinical Trial Management
  • Digital Transformation Partner
  • Excellence in Client Partnership
  • Innovation in Drug Development
  • Leadership in Regulatory & Quality Compliance
  • Manufacturing Operations
  • Supply Chain Excellence


You may enter as many categories as you would like.

key dates

Finalists Announced: April 7

 

Winners Announced: April 14

 

Awards Ceremony: May 13 at Fierce Biotech Week

2026 Categories

 

AI & Advanced Analytics

Clinical Trial Management

Digital Transformation Partner

Excellence in Client Partnership

Innovation in Drug Development

Leadership in Regulatory & Quality Compliance

Manufacturing Operations

Supply Chain Excellence

 

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Why Submit

  • Winners receive 2 Free Passes to attend the full event and ceremony ($3,000+ value)
  • Featured in the Fierce Outsourcing Awards Special Report with world-wide distribution
  • Official 2026 Finalist/Winner Badge to use in your marketing
  • Social promotions across Fierce Biotech and Fierce Life Sciences channels
  • Press release & template to promote your achievements
  • Logo placement on event websites for 12 months
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