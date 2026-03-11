2026 Fierce Outsourcing Awards
Honoring the Partners Powering Drug Development
The Fierce Outsourcing Awards (formerly the Fierce CRO Awards) recognize the companies and teams that make modern drug development possible. From discovery through commercialization, outsourcing partners play a critical role in helping pharma and biotech companies move faster, manage risk, and bring innovative therapies to patients.
This awards program celebrates excellence, innovation, and impact across the outsourced drug development ecosystem—honoring the organizations that deliver scientific rigor, operational excellence, and trusted partnership at every stage of the pipeline.
Applicants may include any outsourcing partner supporting pharma and biotech companies, including CROs, CDMOs, technology providers, data and analytics firms, clinical services organizations, and specialized development partners.
Who Should Enter?
Eligible applicants include companies that partner with pharma and biotech to advance drug development, including but not limited to:
- Clinical trial management
- Drug development strategy
- Data management and analytics
- Regulatory support and submissions
- Patient recruitment and retention
- Decentralized or hybrid trial models
- Sponsor partnerships and service delivery
- Innovative technologies supporting research execution
If you’ve delivered measurable impact, solved complex challenges, or set new standards in partnership, performance, or innovation—this program is for you.
Entry Categories
Recognizing the best companies and teams with 8 different award categories.
- AI & Advanced Analytics
- Clinical Trial Management
- Digital Transformation Partner
- Excellence in Client Partnership
- Innovation in Drug Development
- Leadership in Regulatory & Quality Compliance
- Manufacturing Operations
- Supply Chain Excellence
You may enter as many categories as you would like.
key dates
Finalists Announced: April 7
Winners Announced: April 14
Awards Ceremony: May 13 at Fierce Biotech Week
2026 Categories
AI & Advanced Analytics
Clinical Trial Management
Digital Transformation Partner
Excellence in Client Partnership
Innovation in Drug Development
Leadership in Regulatory & Quality Compliance
Manufacturing Operations
Supply Chain Excellence
Why Submit
- Winners receive 2 Free Passes to attend the full event and ceremony ($3,000+ value)
- Featured in the Fierce Outsourcing Awards Special Report with world-wide distribution
- Official 2026 Finalist/Winner Badge to use in your marketing
- Social promotions across Fierce Biotech and Fierce Life Sciences channels
- Press release & template to promote your achievements
- Logo placement on event websites for 12 months